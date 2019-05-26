Memorial Day 2019

Once again Memorial Day approaches and many will enjoy their holiday. Please consider attending a local service commemorating the day.

Our nation's military, our finest diplomats, give everything to us that we too often take for granted. Many active and non active service member will attend these services. They need badly to see, hear and feel from us all that we care and are deeply grateful for all they give us. Liberty and freedom purchased often at the cost of their lives.

I will be attending a service, and it would wonderful to see every chair filled. One hour out of our year is a very small price to pay for freedom.

While the day is set aside to honor fallen military, please also hold in your thoughts on this day our law enforcement and firefighters. They too wear uniforms and are defenders of our liberties and our lives. They too serve honorably.

Please give an hour. It matters. It matters so very much.

Douglas Simpson, Wichita