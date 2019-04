Address potholes, not signs

I see the city thinks the arrow light-up signs seen around the city are a disgrace to the city. They also think they give visitors a bad impression.

What I think is a disgrace to the city is all the potholes you have to navigate when traveling through Topeka. Not only are they a disgrace to the visitors, they're also a disgrace to the citizens of Topeka.

Why not take care of important things. Light-up signs — they don't damage anything.

Bolivia M. Thompson, Topeka