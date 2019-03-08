To the editor:

It was shocking and so very sad to see the passing of Larry Eddy. He worked with me on Fort Leavenworth morale support activities. Larry and his lovely wife, Birdie, made all of the kids special. My one son, Sammy, saw him as a second father figure. They were so close. My other two sons were with Birdie on the swim team. These persons are what Leavenworth needs more of. He was a person who gave of himself to the youth of this city. Larry, you will be missed but the legacy you have left will continue on.