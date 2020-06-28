Randall Bruce "Randy" Ediger, 65, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Arlington.

Memorial Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at North Davis Church of Christ, 1601 N. Davis Drive, Arlington.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Randy to CitySquare at www.citysquare.org/donate

Randy Ediger was born on 1-16-55 in McPherson, Kansas to Ed and Jean Ediger.

Randy had a passion for cars, he loved working on them and restored a beautiful 1964 Corvette that was his pride and joy. He was also Mr. Fixit! There was nothing that he could not fix, and he fixed just about everything. He loved his family so deeply, he was a wonderful husband, Dad to his kids, Papa to his grandkids and a loving brother. He was generous, funny, compassionate, dependable, faithful, loyal, and understanding, and each member of our family loved him back the same way. He was so easy to love by the evidence of the friendships and relationships he developed throughout his lifetime.

Survivors: He is survived by his wife JaNae Wood Ediger. Children, Brandy Painter and husband Aaron, Buddy Craig, Kelli Stevens and husband Dan, Jake Ediger, Jennifer Sanchez, John Davenport and husband Sean. Nine grandchildren, Kyli Craig, Haden Craig, Madalyn Painter, Mackenzie Stevens, Jackson Stevens, Abigail Painter, Jenna Stevens, Ethan Sanchez, Gracie Stevens. One great grandchild, Kamberly Craig, and his sister Sandi Ediger DeBauche, nephew Nick Dale and one great nephew, Lucas Dale.

Our family wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this exceedingly difficult sudden loss of our sweet Randy, Dad, and Papa and brother.