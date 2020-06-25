CHAPMAN — Mildred V. Feyerabend, 103, Chapman, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Born September 1, 1916, at rural Chapman KS to Hayes R. and Kathryn E. (Lyon) Blair.

Married to Wayne E. Feyerabend on June 1, 1943 at Chapman, KS. They ran the Western Auto in Herington, KS.

Preceded in death: husband, Wayne Feyerabend in 1993; sister and brother in law, Vanda and Irl Sheets.

Funeral service: Chapman United Methodist Church, 426 Sheeran St. at 11:00 a.m., June 30, 2020.

Burial: Liberty Cemetery, Upland, KS.

Friends and relatives may call at the Chapman United Methodist 10a.m. until time of the service.

Memorials Chapman Senior Center c/o Londeen Funeral Chapel, Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431.