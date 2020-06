CANTON-- Victor J. Macari, 83 of Canton, died June 19, 2020 at Pine Village, Moundridge. He was a retired teacher.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Canton United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Canton Township Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the church.

A memorial has been established with the church, in care of Olson’s Mortuary, Canton.