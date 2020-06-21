Salina- Richard Lee Perry, 87, of Salina, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born September 29, 1932 to A.C. and Sylvia (Reinking) Perry on the family farm east of Tescott, KS.

Richard was U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the USS Boxer during the Korean War. He worked for Kansas Truck Equipment Company in Wichita for over 40 years and owned Perry Liquor Store in Salina. Richard had a great desire for "his" combines.

He is survived by: his wife of 54 years, Doris (Riedel) Perry, of the home; son, John Perry, Tescott; brothers, Art and Dennis Perry; sister, Lila Berkley; grandchildren, Shea Schrock (fiancé, Tyler Walden), Cole Perry (fiancé, Shelby Boor), Zach Perry, Katie Perry and Johnna Perry; great-grandchildren, Kolter and Eli; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, and brother-in-law, Robert Berkley.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with a rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Church, Salina, with burial at 2 p.m. at Culver Union Cemetery, Culver Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Queen of the Universe Church or the Tescott Schools, in care of Ryan Mortuary.