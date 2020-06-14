Susanne Sammer, 69, of McPherson, KS, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. She was a retired school teacher and had taught at Elyria Christian School and Canton-Galva Elementary School.

She was born June 29, 1950, in McPherson, the daughter of Jack V. and June D. (Ecklund) Bryant. She attended McPherson public schools, graduating from McPherson High School in 1968. She then attended college and graduated from Ottawa University, later earning her Master’s Degree from Wichita State University.

On August 22, 1970, she married Dana A. Sammer at the First Baptist Church in McPherson. Susanne was a member of First Baptist Church and the JOY Sunday School Class.

Susanne lived to love and serve all those she came in contact with. Her life was guided by the love of her Heavenly Father.

Survivors include: her husband, Dana of the home; three children, Jill Wedel (Chad) of McPherson; Nicholas Sammer (Angela) of Fayetteville, AR, and Jordan Sammer (Sarah) of McPherson; grandchildren, Cade Wedel, Landree Wedel, Alexa Hostetler, Ewan Sammer, and Luke Sammer; and brothers, Darrel Bryant (Beverly) of Galva, KS and Deston Bryant (Sandy) of Lindsborg, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jackie Steinle.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, June 12, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11:00 AM, at the First Baptist Church with Rev. John Pattison officiating. Burial at McPherson Cemetery will precede the service at 9:30 AM.

Memorial donations may be given to Elyria Christian School or Sonshine Preschool in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be posted for the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.