CONCORDIA — Dave A. Aggson, 71, passed away on Thursday, April 09, 2020, in Concordia. Born on Dec. 16, 1948 in Great Bend, KS.

Memorial services: 10:30 am, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. Friends may sign the register book from 9 am to 8 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial of the cremains will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia with honors by the Kansas Highway Patrol and Military honors by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588.

Memorials to NCK Honor Flight or the Wounded Warrior Project in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com