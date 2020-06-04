OSBORNE — Sharon L. Conway, 83, died Wednesday, June 3, at Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Ks.

Sharon was born in Osborne, Ks. on June 3, 1937, to the late Roberta (Wheeler) and Vincent Paschal.

Survived by a daughter, Shelly (Randy) Roach; two sons John (Heidi Holland) Conway; Chris (Marsha) Conway; nine Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by husband John.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM on Sat. June 6 at the United Christian Church, Osborne, KS.

Visitation: Friday 5 - 8 PM. at Clark-Gashaw Mortuary, lnc.., Osborne, Ks.

lnterment will be in the Osborne Cemetery -Osborne, Ks.

Memorials may be made to the Osborne Public Library or to the United Christian Church.

