CONCORDIA — Natalie Delforge, 88, passed away Monday, May 24, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. Clear Lake, Texas. Born Mary Elizabeth Natalea Leckberg, January 12, 1932 in Concordia.

Preceded in death by parents, Wilbur and Helen Johns Leckberg; husband, Oliver Lee Delforge and son David Delforge, daughter in-law Terry Delforge, and a grandson.

Survivors: daughters Sharon (Lawrence) Stockham, Janice (Bo) Pritchett, son, Dennis Delforge, daughter, Sandra (Derald) Price, and son Daniel (Aileen) Delforge; 15 grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren.

The visitation: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 4:00-7:00 pm at Nutter Mortuary in Concordia.

Service: Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at Nutter Mortuary in Concordia.

Interment will follow at Nelson Cemetery in Rural Rice Ks.

