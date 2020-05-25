Louis Edwin Thomas, 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in Lyndon, Kansas.

Graveside memorial services for Louis will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Pleasant View Cemetery at Agricola, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or Heartland Hospice, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451.

He was born on May 14, 1936 in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Guy and Rachel (Wendorff) Thomas.

Louis graduated from Ottawa High School in 1954 and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1955. He was honorably discharged in 1958 at the rank of Corporal. Lou had been a salesman and had managed the Lyndon Thriftway for several years.

On Oct. 17, 1959, Louis was married to Janice Horne at Williamsburg, Kansas.

Louis was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel; his stepfather, Harold "Pete" May; his stepsister, Lorraine Heth; and his stepbrother, Ken May. Louis is survived by his wife, Janice, of the home; his two sons, Monty Thomas and significant other, Donna Dow; and Michael Thomas and significant other, Terri Philips; three granddaughters; a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson.