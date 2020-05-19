Edna M. Cross’ life began on January 16, 1933 in Lost Springs, KS; the daughter of Spencer C. and Eunice O. (Hacker) Bevan. She was united in marriage to P.W. “Bud” Cross on May 11, 1948 in Henderson, KY. Edna enjoyed bowling and was on bowling leagues for a number of years. She loved to travel and did so whenever anyone said, “Let’s go!”. Her ultimate entertainment was playing cards, board games or Scrabble with family and friends. She was a member of Haverhill Christian Church and retired from Bluestem Food Service after 39 years of cooking.

Edna passed away on May 16, 2020 in Wichita. She is survived by her son Carrol “Butch” (Susan) Cross of Lumberton, TX; daughters Vicki (Jim) Harker of Leon, KS and Barbara (Terry) Wilson of Milton, KS; siblings Norma (Denzil) Benbrook and Judy (Bob) Allen of McLeansboro, IL, Gene Bevan, Lonnie Bevan and Lloyd (Connie) Bevan of Leon, KS; sister-in-law Ginger Bevan of El Dorado, KS and beloved dog Skippy.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband; sons Carl and Victor Cross; daughter Connie McClure; grandchild Angela Rhodes and Brother Lee Bevan.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7 on Tuesday, May 19 at Carlson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at Carlson Funeral Home at 1 pm and a live broadcast will be held on the funeral home website. We invite you to line the Bluestem High School Parking Lot at 2pm on Wednesday May 20 as the funeral procession passes by on route to Leon Cemetery.

We invite you to attend the lineup and visitation but remind you to social distance and keep gatherings limited to 10 people.

Memorial contributions in Edna’s name may be directed to Haverhill Christian Church, 10275 SW Haverhill Rd, Augusta, KS 67010 or Wilsons Disease Assoc., 1732 First Avenue #20043, New York, NY 10128.

