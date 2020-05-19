Beloved husband, father and Pampa, Lloyd "Merle" Snider passed away at home on May 17, 2020 from natural causes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be holding a public visitation or a traditional funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery. According to the family’s wishes, those who attend must wear a mask and practice 6 foot social distancing.

Merle was born on January 25, 1931 in Wichita, KS to the late George C. and Alice (Sheppard) Snider. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1945 and attended Butler County Community College on a football scholarship. He served in the reserve United States Navy until 1954. He was a volunteer fireman for over 20 years for the Augusta Department of Public Safety. In 1964 he started selling cars for Scholfield Brothers in downtown Augusta. He continued his career in the car business where he owned and operated Merle Snider Motors in Winfield, Kansas.

Merle loved having his family around him as often as possible. He also enjoyed going down to the business when he was able. He was a former member of Rotary in Winfield, Kansas; former member of the Augusta Elks Club, former member of the Augusta Lions Club; and a current member of the First Christian Church of Augusta. On July 6th, 1953 he married Lucille Newport who survives him.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers Leonard, Dwane and Hubert "Sam" Snider; sisters Alice Jean Thompson and Louise Bybee.

He is survived by; son Edward Timothy Snider of Augusta, daughter Debbie Snider of Augusta, son Rick (Lori) Snider of Winfield and daughter Tammy (Bryan) Wilson of Augusta; grandchildren Andrea (Shawn) Davis of Augusta, Christine Sims of Augusta, Abby (Jimi) Bryan of Augusta, Ryan (Amy) Kilby of Wichita, Travis (Shaina) Wilson of Augusta, Taylor Snider of Wichita and Dylan Snider of Wichita; and 12 great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 1600 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010.