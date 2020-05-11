Duane Everett Wanker, 85, Hill City, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 19, 1934 in WaKeeney to Frank Dean and Dorothy Maureen (Brandyberry) Wanker. He married Shirley Anne Michael on July 3, 1953 in WaKeeney.

Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Juanita Toll, Morland, Paula Nelson, Hoxie, Michele Knight, Delphos, and Angela Wanker, Hill City; three sons, Douglas Wanker, Brighton, Colo., Kent Wanker, Hill City, and Troy Wanker, Morland; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grand children.

He was preceded in his death by his parents.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

