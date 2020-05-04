Erika Olga Saltzman

PEORIA, Az. - Erika Olga (Stoeckly) Saltzman, age 104 years 7 months, died Friday, April 3, 2020 of natural causes in Peoria, Arizona. Erika was born September 7, 1915, in Garden City, the daughter of Eugene and Lina (Jaeggy) Stoeckly. She grew up in the family home on St. John Street near the sugar beet factory where her father was the manager. She was the last survivor of her family generation, predeceased by brothers Eugene and Fred, sisters Alice, Margaret Ryland and Ruth Crawford, and their spouses.

Erika attended Garden City public schools, graduated from Garden City Junior College and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and later taught school in Cortez, Colorado where she married B. George Saltzman on June 28, 1941.

The wedding was at the family home in Garden City. Together they lived in Cortez, Lawrence, Kansas and Brentwood, Missouri where he was superintendent of schools. After George’s death in 1958 Erika taught geography and was a librarian in the Webster Grove, Missouri schools before retiring and moving to Sun City, Arizona to be near her two sisters. She resided in Sun City and Peoria, Arizona for 45 years until her death. She will be buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri next to her husband.

Erika is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews living throughout the country.

An avid reader, a gifted listener and conversationalist, and with a phenomenal memory, she enjoyed picking up discussions many months later when next she saw family and friends throughout her long life. She excelled in family scrabble games and friendly games of bridge with friends.

A family memorial will be held for her in Denver, Colorado. Please send tributes to Presbyterian Church of Garden City.