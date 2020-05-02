James David Hampton, 91, died Thursday (April 30, 2020) at the Newton Presbyterian Manor.

He was born on March 4, 1929 in Newton, the son of Floyd and Gladys E. Manahan Hampton. J.D. was raised in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1947.

During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Army. J.D. married Nancy Chapman in March, 1954 in Newton. They moved to Dodge City, Kansas where they raised their three children and J.D. worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.

J.D. later returned to Newton and continued to work for the Santa Fe. He married Geraldine King Bartmess on June 11, 1988 in Newton.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, V.F.W., and was an avid golfer and loved to ride his motorcycle.

Survivors include his wife Jerri Hampton of Newton; son David R. Hampton and his wife Frances of Wichita; daughters Dana Hampton of Topeka, Gayle Robinson and her husband Robin of Towanda, Ks.; brother “Shot” Hampton of Newton; sister Joyce Guinty of Arkansas City, Ks.; step-daughters Diana Johnson and her husband Greg of Derby, Ks. And Pam Nellans and husband Jim of Newton; step-son David Bartmess and wife Pennie of Newton; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

J.D. is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister Nettie Lou Patton and her husband Pat; brother-in-law Charles Guinty; and step-grandson Greg Ingrahm.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody, Ks.

The casket will be open at the funeral home on Tuesday between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M.

A memorial has been established with Heart & Soul Hospice, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.