Wilbert Dean Born, 91, of McPherson, KS, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by family members at The Cedars Health Care Center, McPherson. He owned and operated Tidy Laundry.

Wilbert was born on February 24, 1929, in Emporia, KS, the son of John E. and Elizabeth Ellen (McCandles) Born. He graduated from high school in Lebo, Kansas. Wilbert was united in marriage to Barbara Dean Kitts, and they were blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Michael, and Janet. On April 20, 1996, Wilbert was married to Marie (Tetrick) Graves in McPherson. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2016.

He was a member of Grace Bible Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: three children, Jeffrey Born of McPherson, KS, Michael Born (Wendi) of Olathe, KS, and Janet Johnson (Jerry) of Fort Worth, TX; a brother, John E. Born (Irma) of Lebo, KS; four grandchildren, Riley Born, Renee Born, Jessica Johnson, and Jeremy Johnson; and many extended family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Duerksen officiating. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website at www.stockhamfamily.com.

Memorial donations may be given to Grace Mission, Inc. for the benefit of children of Haiti in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.