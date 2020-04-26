Wanda Marie Wash, 87, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 9:28 p.m., Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 while in the company of family members at Pine Village, Moundridge.

Wanda was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma on September 19, 1932, a daughter of the late Hazel Marie (Smith) and Jasper William Rounds.

Wanda attended the Roosevelt grade school, McPherson Junior High and McPherson High School, but finished her final two years of high school at Central College, graduating in a class of 12 in 1950.

She was a member of First Christian Church McPherson, and was a former member of the Free Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas.

Wanda began working as a telephone operator for five years for Southwestern Bell Telephone in McPherson. After her marriage the couple moved to Pratt where she was transferred as an operator for six months before moving back to McPherson in 1957. In the 1960's. Wanda began volunteering at what became the Save 'N Share Shop and she took great pride in providing for the community in this manner. Wanda was a stay at home mom while the children were growing up, except for a five year period when Roy and Wanda owned and operated the McPherson Dairy Queen for five years in the early 1970's.

Wanda was a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, V.F.W. Post 2715 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 24 Auxiliary, Churches United In Ministry, and the Save 'N Share where she volunteered over 23 years as manager. She received a Certificate of Acknowledgment in 2017 from the Father Flanagan's Boy's Home in appreciation of her contribution to the children of Boys Town. In 1994 Roy and Wanda commissioned Wichita chainsaw artist Gino Salerno to carve Miss Wickersham from a free at the site of Wickersham School and is still on display at the McPherson Museum.

Wanda enjoyed china painting, making porcelain dolls, following her children's events, activities, and sports. She always looked forward spending time with their grandchildren and would have them over often to spend the night. A special playroom is set up in their basement for the children to enjoy.

She was the wife of Roy Leon Wash. While working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an Operator, Wanda was asked by a friend, Rosalee Wash, if she would go on a blind date with Roy Wash and she accepted. It took just that one date for the couple and they dated almost every weekend after until July 8, 1956. That is when Wanda Marie Rounds was united in marriage to Roy Leon Wash at Minneola, Kansas as JoAnn, (Roy's sister) made all the arrangements with the Church and Pastor. The young couple established their first home together in Pratt, Kansas and rented an apartment on N. Pine Street. Wanda transferred to the telephone office there and worked there until October when Roy's job was done and they moved back to McPherson. This union was blessed with two children, a daughter Rowena and a son Mark..

She is survived by her husband, Roy Wash, of McPherson, Kansas; her children, Rowena Marie Heart, of Lindsborg, Kansas, Mark Wash, of McPherson, Kansas; her siblings, Donald Dean Rounds, of McPherson, Kansas. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Hayden Grace Wash, Adison Faith Wash, and Zachary Justice Wash.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Hazel Rounds, her sister, Elsie Annettie Landess and her brother, Bob Rounds.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later determined date at the First Christian Church, McPherson, Kansas, with Pastor Lynn Scott officiating.

Burial of cremains will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Save 'N Share or Kindred Hospice and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.