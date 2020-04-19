Ernest “Ernie” Anthony DiNella, 77, of McPherson, KS and formerly of California, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and serving from 1961 to 1981, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He also retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Ernest was born on September 1, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Vincenzo and Mary Rita (Morone) DiNella. He attended Bishop Neumann High School in Philadelphia and later earned his Associate of Arts degree from the Inter-American University in Puerto Rico. Ernie was united in marriage to Linda Jean Unger on February 6, 1965, in Elkton, MD. She preceded him in death on June 17, 1990.

He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: three daughters, Andrea Ferguson (John) of McPherson, KS, Christina Fazio of San Clemente, CA, and Linda Jean Hall (Jerry) of San Juan Capistrano, CA; two brothers, Bruno DiNella (Karen) of Rosemount, MN and Frank DiNella (Betty) of Spring Hill, FL; five grandchildren, Briana Dooley (Bret), Ian Ferguson, Maresa Fazio, Kieli Hall, and Codi Hall; and many extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at a later date. Inurnment, with Military Honors, will be in the McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the McPherson Animal Shelter in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.