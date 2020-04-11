Drew Hatch, 65, of El Dorado. Drew’s life began on December 3, 1954 in Vernal, UT; the son of Claude and Barsalena (Roberts) Hatch. He graduated from Uintah High School in 1973 and in time went to work for Baker Hughes GE as an IWS Coordinator, where he travelled the world working on oil rigs. When he wasn’t working oil, Drew enjoyed rooting for the Broncos, drinking his coffee and napping to Gunsmoke. Drew especially enjoyed Sunday suppers with Satina and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s’ sporting events. His greatest joy in life was his family which includes his children Satina (Nathan) Goodwin of Augusta, Jeramy Hatch of Wichita, Annette (Jaceson) VanGrandt of Farmington, NM; grandchildren Austin Hatch, Abrianna (Bryan Davis) Hatch, Rylan Fox, Rogan Hatch, Rocky Goodwin, Ruby Goodwin; great grandchild on the way Noelle Kay-Lane; siblings Clay (Debra) Hatch, Coy (Charlotte) Hatch, Gina (Tom) Buma; and Aunt Alreta (Lowell) Walker; as well as several nieces and nephews. Drew passed away on April 6, 2020 in Wichita.

He is preceded in death by his parents, nephews Mike Hatch, Derrick Smuin and niece Jennifer Massey.

Friends may gather at the Carlson Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 8 from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado at 11am on Thursday, April 9. We invite you to attend the visitation or the graveside service but remind you to practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions in Drew's name may be directed to Harry Hynes Hospice of Wichita.