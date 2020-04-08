Beloit - Verlin Ray Kolman passed from Earth to Heaven on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. He was a great man, not by worldly measures, but by the way he loved his family, loved God, and showed the love of Christ others.

Verlin was born on August 18, 1936 to Chas and Grace Kolman in Cuba, KS. Embodying the message of his mother to value and gather education, he graduated from McPherson College and went on to become an educator and businessman. He taught and coached in Spearville and Jetmore, before becoming a Principal in Chase, Greensburg, and the first Principal at the new high school in Beloit. He also served as the Assistant Director at North Central Technical College.

After retiring from education, he continued working in real estate and farming. He loved hard work and passed this lesson on to his family.

Whether a teacher or a principal, his guiding philosophy was to put others first. He had a soft spot for the underdog and went out of his way to lend them a hand. Verlin was a great example of steadfast godliness. Like the mustard seed, no single day was he the hero, but his daily faithfulness moved mountains and built a legacy with his 63 years of marriage, his blessed family, his work ethic, and with service to the church.

He spoke and acted with the love of Christ to others. In the community, he touched lives through feeding kids at church, bringing Christmas memories to families with “The Tree Farm”, ensuring that no one left without a tree due to cost, spearheading the Port Library relocation, and helping families to buy or sell homes.

For his own family, he was a fountain of wisdom, advice, lessons, and fun. Playing pitch, pushing his grandchildren on the swing in front of his house, and taking family vacations were an endless source of joy. He approached life with zeal and integrity. He wrote letters to his family to share his wisdom. In his last letter he wrote, “You are invited to HEAVEN…it will be the ultimate family vacation – date unknown.”

In dying, he gave his family the opportunity to pray in faith and lean on God knowing that we live with the hope we will see him again. He salted his food, put syrup on his waffles, shared his Hot Tamales, enjoyed his wife, enjoyed his family and friends, and enjoyed the community.

Moving on in God’s graces are his wife of 63 years, Diane, his children: Venette (Robert) Davis, Denise (Jay) Jones, Bret (Susan) Kolman, Heath (Yanely) Kolman, and his grandchildren: Tiffany, Whitney, Ashley, Faith, Caleb (Abi), Aspen, Kayley, Daniel, Alec, Austin, Brooke, Elle, and great-grandson, Elijah. He is survived by one sister, Geneva Severin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul Kolman, and his sisters Dollie (Kolman) Pickard and Evelyn (Kolman) Meyer.

It was a life lived abundantly and lived well. He was described by his daughter-in-law as a SERVANT. It is a good and fitting epitaph for Verlin. May he enter into his rest. He can be remembered through posts on Roberts Family Funeral Home in Beloit KS or through gifts to Heart Choices, the Port Library, or Beloit First Christian Church Youth Group or Elders Love Fund.

We invite you to participate remotely in the celebration of Verlin Kolman’s life through the live stream of his funeral services from Beloit First Christian Church (https://beloitfcc.org) on Wednesday, April 8th at 2:00 pm. He will be buried in the McPherson Cemetery on Thursday, April 9th at 11:30. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com or mailed to 910 N. Campbell, Beloit, KS 67420