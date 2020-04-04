Franklin Ray Smith passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas, at the age of 92. He was born to Clyde and Georgia (Copeland) Smith in El Dorado, Kansas on June 1, 1927. Frank grew up in El Dorado and attended El Dorado High School until he went into the United States Merchant Marines in 1944 during World War II. He returned to El Dorado and later married Allene (Franklin) Smith on October 27, 1946 at the First Baptist Church. To this union, three children were born: Bob, Marcie, and Kathy.

Frank worked for Lane Wells Oil Service Company out of El Dorado for many years. When it was taken over by Dresser Atlas, they moved to Stockton. His last position as District Manager for Dresser moved him to North Dakota before his retirement in 1986. He then moved back to Stockton to spend the remainder of his years. Frank enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and horses. He was on the Fair Board for many years and a big part of the county’s free fair. Frank and Allene enjoyed adventure and travels with some of their favorite trips to Australia, Branson, Missouri and visiting their son in Louisiana. He also loved to square dance; he and Allene would dance any chance they got, including competing at national square dancing events. Frank loved his family, and to keep the family connected, he and his brother put together an annual family reunion that hosted over 100 family and extended family members for over 30 years.

Frank was a member of the First Baptist Church while in El Dorado and a lifetime member of the VFW Post #8873.

He is survived by his children, Bob (Kathy) Smith of Haughton, LA, Marcie McClure of El Dorado, and Kathy (Jim) Stice of Stockton; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Peggy) Smith, Shannon (Ricki) Mitchell, Jared (Sonja) Stice, Jacob (LaDonna) Stice, Kyleigh Stice, Marshall McClure, and Mason McClure; eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Georgia Smith; wife, Allene Smith; and siblings Don Smith, Jim Smith, and Veloris Fine.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Walnut Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in El Dorado, Kansas. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, please remember to practice social distancing. Memorials are suggested to the Rooks County Fair and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 North First, Stockton, KS 67669. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com