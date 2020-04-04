Ferdinand “Fritz” H. Burmeister, 88, Galatia, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire.

He was born July 22, 1931, in Great Bend to Fred F. A. and Gertrude N. (Hanson) Burmeister. He was a resident of Barton County. He graduated from Claflin High School and Fort Hays State University with a degree in agriculture.

He married Ivonne (Vonnie) S. Grossardt on Jan. 23, 1960, in Claflin. He farmed near Galatia, Claflin, and Ellinwood.

He was a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a 50-year member of the American Legion. He was a 56-year member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Galatia and served on the Clara Barton Foundation Board for many years. He was an official weather observer for the National Weather Service for more than 25 years. He supported his children as a leader with the Fairview Scouts 4-H club and was active on the local election boards.

Survivors include his wife, Bel Aire; three sons, Chris (Shahi), Cinnaminson, N.J., Dan (Tammy), Plainfield, Ill., and Kurt (Mandy), Eastborough; a brother, Paul, Hoisington; a sister, Nellie Lundgren, Austin, Texas; four grandsons, Zane (Daniella), Chesterfield, Mich., Jacob (Hannah), Royal Oak, Mich., Grant , Golden, Colo., and Graham, Eastborough; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Galatia, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date once restrictions from the current COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Galatia, in care of the funeral home.