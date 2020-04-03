Ron L. Stiffler, 63, of Pomona, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

Due to the current restrictions associated with COVID-19, a public visitation to celebrate Ron’s life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Ron Stiffler Memorial Fund or Franklin County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ron’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com