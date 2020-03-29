Alma Jean “Jeannie” Thiel, 80, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospital, Moundridge. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stockham Family Funeral Home.Alma Jean “Jeannie” Thiel, 80, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospital, Moundridge. She was a CNA at Memorial Hospital, McPherson for over 40 years and after retirement, she worked at The Cedars and Sterling House. For the last several years, Jeannie had been a resident of Schowalter Villa in Hesston.

Jeannie was born on July 5, 1939, to Emmanuel and Nora (Hunt) Nightengale. She was raised by parents, David and Bertha Penner in rural Inman, KS. She graduated from Inman High School in 1957 and attended Bethel College. Jeannie was united in marriage to Kendall Duane Thiel on June 11, 1961, at the Hoffnungsau Church in Inman, KS. This union was blessed with four children, Connie, Sharon, Angie, and Gary. Kendall and Jeannie were married 58 years prior to his passing on September 15, 2019.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: four children, Connie LeSage and husband, Troy, of Salina, KS, Sharon Thiel of El Dorado, KS, Angie Tatro and husband, Matt, of Hutchinson, KS, and Gary Thiel of McPherson, KS; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Frederick Penner and Walter Penner.

Due to the risks and mandates associated with COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury with Dr. Gary Blaine officiating. A private family viewing will precede the service.

Memorial donations may be given to Schowalter Villa or McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.