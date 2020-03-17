Angie Butterfield, 91, Phillipsburg, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Phillips County Hospital, Phillipsburg.

She was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Harlan County, Neb., to Oscar and Pauline (Park) Poyser.

Survivors include two sons, Terry, Colorado Springs, and Kent, Phillipsburg; a daughter, Pam Leidig, Hesston; a brother, Kenneth Poyser, Manhattan; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Due to CDC guidelines and the Kansas ban on over 50 people at a gathering, private family funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg; burial in Fairview Cemetery. Services will be streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m.to 9 p.m. Thursday, with the family receiving friends from 7 to 8 p.m., all at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church, Kearney, or Phillips County Christian Foundation, in care of the funeral chapel.

