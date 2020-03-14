Stephen Chadwick Smith was born on Thursday, October 5, 1995, to Lisa Chadwick and Jeremy Smith. His list of accomplishments while on this Earth for 24 years is long, with notable occasions such as earning recognition as a national debater, completing a spontaneous kitchen floor remodel in one day that his mother is still rolling her eyes about, taking his role as big brother to his brother Gage as seriously as one should, completing a cross-country road trip with one of his best friends without telling anyone he was leaving town, and loving everyone he came into contact with in his own way.

Most people that had the distinct pleasure of meeting Stephen could easily say he was one of the most uniquely original people they had ever met. He had a mind so vast that most of us could not comprehend. Knowledge was a passion of Stephen’s, and if you stuck around long enough, he would not hesitate to share every bit of information he knew with you, whether you wanted to know or not.

Stephen’s gift of being a natural-born writer was something to be admired by all. He relentlessly obsessed over old, controversial writers such as Hunter S. Thompson, Charles Bukowski, and Raymond Carver. If challenged with the task, he could quote Carver’s poem, ‘Shiftless’, in his sleep. His dream was to live a life like the ones he read about in books, and to write a book himself. Both dreams he completed in his own way.

Some of his other passions in life were his cats, Bread and Gallagher (Gally), collecting, buying, and trading pottery and handmade pieces, and experiencing life with his partner, Mackenzie. He was always quick to jump on stage for karaoke, chime in with a funny joke or outlandish tale he would create with his brilliant mind or offer some infinite words of wisdom that will last far beyond his lifetime. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate than him. He is a treasured son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, friend, and human being. His earthly absence will leave a void in many lives, but his memory and jokes will live on forever.

Stephen was born on October 5, 1995 at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado KS. Stephen passed away at his home on March 7, 2020 in Wichita, KS.

He is survived by his partner Mackenzie Watson; his mother Lisa (Chadwick) Hamilton; his brother Gage Hamilton; his father Jeremy Smith; his paternal Grandmother Tamara Smith; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandmother Joyce Chadwick and paternal Grandfather Gaylen Smith.

Cremation and family visitation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Children’s Home in Andover, Kansas. Please sign his online guestbook at www.carlsoncolonial.com