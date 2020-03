Dustin K. Gilbert, 27, Leavenworth passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9-11 a.m., at the Belden Larkin Funeral Home, with a Masonic service at 10:45 a.m. Graveside service will be at Bonner Springs Cemetery in Bonner Springs Kansas, with Pastor Cape Rust officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden Larkin Funeral Home.