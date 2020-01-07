John "Jack" L. Budig, 71, Hill City, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Hill City.

He was born Aug. 11,1948 in Hill City to Arthur and Viola (Dreiling) Budig.

Survivors include two sons, Nickolaus Budig, Hill City, and Nathan Budig, WaKeeney; four brothers, Vernon Budig, Canton, Okla., David Budig, Lewis, Doug Budig, Russell, Robert Budig, Piedmont, Okla.; a sister, Kathy Harrison, Woodward, Okla.; and five grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville; burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plainville.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Plumer-Overlease, Plainville

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Jack Budig Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

