CLAY CENTER — Orival Linder, 89, passed away Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Dec. 3, 1929 to Roy and Cora (Hobbs) Linder. Orival was a Korean War veteran. He worked as a veterinarian for 43 years.

Survivors: wife, Jean Linder, sons, Jay Linder and John Linder (Christene); daughter, Susan Gillespie (Mike); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 brothers and sisters.

Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Christian Church in Clay Center, with Visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorials to: Clay Center Christian Church, or the organization of the donor’s choice, in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center.

