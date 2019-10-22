Gerald Lee Steckline Sr, 81, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 at his home.

Funeral mass will be 10 am Tuesday October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Hays Kansas. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to the funeral mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hays.

Gerald was born December 19, 1937 in Ellis, KS, the son of Joe and Helen (Walters) Steckline. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a supply specialist. He was a manager for Dillions Grocery Stores working for them for 25 years. He also worked as a Realtor. In his retirement he enjoyed working for Meals on Wheels in Dodge City, KS. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tonganoxie, KS, as well as the Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart.

Survivors include; his wife, June (Davis) Steckline, of the home; four sons, Gerald (Jerry) Steckline Jr., Overland Park, KS, Kevin Steckline, Wichita, KS, Shawn Steckline, Goodyear, AZ, Michael Steckline, Olathe, KS; two step-sons, Edward Lamb, Des Moines, IA, Paul Lamb, Tonganoxie, KS; one brother, Terry Steckline, Flower Mound, TX; four sisters, Arlene Rome, Hays, Carol Einsel, Hays, Sharon Sterling, Salina, KS, Kathy Ostrom, Hays; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.