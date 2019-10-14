McPHERSON — William D. Wilson, 88, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. He was born July 13, 1931, in Canton to Howard Louis and Vera L. (Keefer) Wilson. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Bill had been a McPherson resident 31 years, before moving from Liberal. He was a retired truck driver.

Survivors include his daughters, Virginia Rowson (Bill), of Salina, Debra Burdick, of Aberdeen, S.D., and Karen Ralston (John), of Liberal; brother, Larry Wilson (Gayle); sisters, Exie Rhoden and Wynona Wilson; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by wife and mother of his daughters, Bernice Vogts Wilson; wife, Marie Wilson; brothers, Robert, Howard and Jerry; and two great-granddaughters.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Olson’s Mortuary, Canton. Private inurnment will be in McPherson Cemetery.

A memorial has been established with the McPherson VFW, in care of the mortuary.