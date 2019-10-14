CONCORDIA — Helen I. M. Hansen, 89, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born Dec. 26, 1929, in rural Concordia to Reuben and Mary (Andersen) Hansen.

Helen graduated from Concordia High School in 1948. She received her bachelor’s degree from Emporia State Teachers College and her master’s degree from Washburn University. Helen taught elementary school more than 40 years and returned to Concordia after retirement.

Survivors: numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and family and friends.

Predeceased by brothers, Lawrence, Leonard, Gene and Ray Hansen, and sisters, Vivian Wood, Alice Manthey and Viola Johnson.

Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.

Memorials: to Sunset Home or Meadowlark Hospice, in care of the funeral home.

