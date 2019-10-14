WALKER — Bertha Josephine Brown, 92, of Walker, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. She was born Jan. 12, 1927, north of Walker to Alexander J. and Clara (Mermis) Windholz.

Survivors: children, Colene Schmitt (JW), Richard Brown Jr., Jolene Purvis (Joe), Roger Brown, Galene Steckel (Rod), and Rodney Brown (Michelle); sister, Arlene Brown; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Windholz and and Rosie Guerico; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Predeceased by husband, Richard; four sisters; three brothers; and grandson, Clayton Brown.

Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Gorham, with burial following in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

Visitation: 5-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, with rosary/vigil service starting at 6:30 p.m., and from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, all at the church.

Memorials: to Main Street Manor/Russell Regional Hospital in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main St., Victoria, KS 67671.

Condolences: www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.