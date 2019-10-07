Cecile M. Billings, 96, died on Oct. 5, 2019, at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City. She was born on Aug. 3, 1923, in Sylvia, Kan., the daughter of John and Marget H. McGuire Gatlin.

In 1927, she moved from Reno County, Kan., to Finney County. In 1930 she moved to Scott County, where she attended grade school. She attended high school at Friend, Cripple Creek, Colo., and graduated from Garden City High School in 1940. She owned and operated Billings Decorated Cakes. On Jan. 26, 1942, she married Nathan Millard Billings in Leoti. He died on Feb. 20, 2001, in Wichita.

Cecile is survived by her two sons, Larry Billings of Holcomb and Kenneth L. Billings of Bessemer, Mich.; two daughters, Delinda Dunagan of Scott City and Ann Beaton of Scott City; three sisters, Beulah McVey of Glasco, Kan., Doris Warren of Clay Center, Kan., and Pauline Puterbaugh of Salida, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John D. Gatlin and Paul Gatlin; one sister, Margaret Bayer; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Prairie View Church Of The Brethren in Friend, Kan. Interment will be in the Prairie View Church Of The Brethren in Friend. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City.

Memorials can be made to the Prairie View Church, Park Lane Nursing Home or Garden City Hospice in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes