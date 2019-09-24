Sheryl L. Weishaar, 75, of Salina, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born March 22, 1944, in Juction City, a daughter of the late Estella (Wilson) and Lyle Thompson.

Sheryl was a homemaker, and her life was dedicated to her family. She was very active in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, her Bridge Club, and was very dedicated to her Garden Club. She was a great leader and took charge in anything she did.

Survivors include: her husband, John Weishaar; son, Jeff Weishaar (Deb); daughters, Pam Weishaar, and Debbie O'Brien (Kelly); and grandchildren, Adam, Alec, Alyse, Annie, Morgan, Nathan, Lauryn, and Isaac.

Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio Street, Salina, with the family receiving friends 5-7.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept 27, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Avenue, Salina. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Autism Speaks or Sunrise Presbyterian Church, in care of the funeral home.

