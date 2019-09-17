Kathryn L. Smith

Hutchinson, Kansas -- Kathryn LaRue Smith, 71, passed away September 10, 2019 at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Ray and Elizabeth Wingert, she was born in Dodge City, Kansas on June 24, 1948.

She was known as the consummate waitress and taking care of her customers with a smile on her face and a warm air of hospitality always made them feel at home. She also loved going to rummage sales and would look for every bargain. She attended Faith Chapel in Hutchinson. She enjoyed her traditional country and western music, watching John Wayne movies, and sipping on Turkey Hill sweet tea.



On January 13, 1983 she married the love of her life, Charles Edward Smith. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2015.



Survivors include: 3 sons, Charles (Sue), William, and, Robert Smith; 1 daughter, Teresa Nganga; 2 brothers, Jarrell (Saundra) and Barry (Stormy) Wingert; 2 sisters, Madelyn Valgren and Carolyn Sue (Nick) Wagoner; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother, Raymond, 2 sisters, Sandy and Mary.



A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2:00 " 3:00 at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Reno County Hospice and left in care of the funeral home.



