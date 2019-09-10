Hutchinson, Kansas -- Hutchinson long standing resident, dance instructor, Don Paige, made his last three-beat shuffle across the dance floor and tapped straight into Heavens Gates on Friday, September 6, 2019. The dapper, charming gentleman of 91 years spent more than 40 years teaching Hutchinson's youth and young at heart the love of dance, from his 2nd floor studio. 'Walk In, Dance Out' is just what Don didhe graced the town with his charisma, charm and bigger than life routines.

Don Monroe Paige

Don spent many years in his youth performing with such partners as Charlie Weaver, appearing on the George Gobel Show, making his way juggling on his unicycle; all while dressed as 'BoHo' the clown. Dance, Entertaining and his Community were his life.



He is survived by his son, Adam Paige, daughter-in-law Melonie Paige, grandson Landyn Paige, granddaughter Melayna Paige, niece Ginger, nephew Monty and nephew Richard.



The family wishes to invite ALL ON MAIN STREET to join them in celebrating Don's extraordinary life, by joining services, which will be held at Riverside Baptist Church, 217 S. Pershing Street, Hutchinson, Kansas, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., service will conclude at Smedley's Bar & Grill, 317 N. Main Street, Hutchinson, Kansas for refreshments and stories to be shared.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made as desired to the following charities: American Tap Dance Foundation, 154 Christopher Street, #2B, New York, New York 10014 http://atdf.org/Donate.html, or, Alzheimer's " Dementia Disease Research BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Maryland 20871 www.brightfocus.org

