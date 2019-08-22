On Monday, August 19th, 2019, William “Bill” Edward Lee, loving husband and father of three children, went home to be with the Lord at age 70.

William was born November 8, 1948 in Pueblo, CO to Howard and Marian Lee. Growing up primarily in Ottawa KS, he graduated from Ottawa High School in 1966 and went on to study Psychology at The University of Kansas earning a Bachelor of Arts in 1971. In the summer of 1973 Bill moved to Denver, there he courted and eventually married his sweetheart, Janice Wilson on February 22nd, 1974. In Colorado they born three children: Sarah, John, and Matthew.

In 1981 Bill followed his ministry passion and accepted a pastorship at small church in Dubois, PA. Wanting to be closer to his immediate family, he returned to Ottawa just three years later family in tow. Bill worked in various lines of work like construction and machine operations until 1987 where he began his career at the Internal Revenue Service until his retirement, August 2018.

In 1984, Bill and his family began attending Grace Chapel in Carbondale, KS. Dedicating his discipleship to teaching Sunday school, delivering service messages, and working with the Gideon’s prison ministry. In April of 2018, he accepted a Pastorship at Grace Assembly in Burlingame, KS fulfilling his personal passion for leading a congregation to a deeper spiritual relationship with Jesus Christ.

Bill had a love for music. He taught himself to play the guitar and piano but his passion was his cello, Janice bought for him. In between playing his cello and worshiping the Lord, he was always helping others and making sure his family was taken care of. He loved spending time playing with his grandkids and cheering them on in various activities.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Howard and mother Marian. He is survived by his wife Janice, his three children, Sarah Lee-Morgan (Nathan), John Lee (Ashleigh), and Matthew Lee (Sarah); his ten grandchildren, his four brothers David, John, Rick, and Tim and two sisters, Debbie and Rhoda.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th 2019 at First Baptist Church in Ottawa KS at 3:00 pm. A visitation will be held prior at 2:00 pm.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace Assembly Church and Franklin County Cancer Foundation in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14 , Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com