Adiline Joy (Bolen) Rupp, 83, Brighton, Colo., died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Avamere Transitional Care Facility.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis; burial in St. Mary Cemetery.

A rosary will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637, is in charge of arrangements.