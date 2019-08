Glen Nelson “Moon” Mullens, 90, previously of Duncan, Okla., died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Hays Good Samaritan Society.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 24th at Foster Church of Christ , Foster, Okla; burial in Foster Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Wooster Funeral Home, Elmore City, Okla. and from 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 24 at the church.