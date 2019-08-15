PEARLAND, Texas — Howard James Wickersham Jr., 85, of Pearland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Wickersham; and sisters, Dorothy Jennerson, Betty Almquist, Julia Teske and Elizabeth Ann Priddy.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Joan Wickersham; loving children, Cathy Gardes, Linda Bates and husband Rodger, Michelle Sweeney and David Sweeney; brother, John Wickersham; sister, Mary Jane Chappell; grandchildren, Justin Wicker and wife Mary Catherine, and Jessica Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Ava and Charlotte; and a host of other family and dear friends.

Jim served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He started his civilian career as a lineman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. After moving to Houston from Kansas in 1972, “Wicky” retired in 1986 with 30 years of service. He transferred to Houston to become a part of the SWBT Boomtown Crew whose job it was to ease the six-month backlog of installing “land lines” in Houston area homes.

Jim enjoyed his many years of retirement restoring his Austin Healey and left a legacy of a trusted, big-hearted man who readily helped his family and anyone else through utilizing his uncanny ability to fix almost anything. It is our spirit and quality of life that starts within the heart, and Jim never met anyone whose day he did not make brighter through laughter. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jim’s honor to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Memorial services for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, with memorial service following.

