LaVon Hettler, 86, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at AdventHealth Ottawa.

Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Dengel & Son Mortuary. The family will meet with friends immediately following the service. A private family inurnment will be held later at Lane Cemetery. The family suggest memorial contributions to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on LaVon’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

LaVon was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Franklin County, Kansas. She was the daughter of William H. and Frances J. (Kennedy) Hettler. She lived six years in Lane, and 11 years in Ottawa, moving to Topeka, and returning to Ottawa in the early 1990s. She graduated from eighth grade at Chestnut Grove Grade School, Lane High School, and attended Central Business School for 18 months in Kansas City, Kansas.

LaVon worked 28 years at Munns Medical Supply as vice president of finance. She retired in 1985.

She was a member of the American Business Women of Topeka, serving as secretary; Business and Professional Women of Topeka; a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Ottawa and was a current member of First Baptist Church in Ottawa.

LaVon was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Frances Hettler; brothers, Charles W. Hettler, Clifford F. Hettler and William Hettler, Jr.

Survivors include her niece, Cathy Brown and husband, Steve, of Ottawa, Kansas; nephew, Ed Hettler and wife, Patricia, of Monument, Colorado; niece, Marsha Ellison, of Chanute, Kansas; and numerous great nieces and nephews.