MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Lou Serrien, 62, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born April 23, 1957, to Donald and Celeta (Matson) Serrien. Kyle married Krista Smith, in Concordia, in 1983. Together, they had two children, Kollin and Kelsey.

Kyle had a profound love of the road and never lost that after 20 years of driving the “big rigs.” He also had a great love of music and enjoyed watching rock and roll concerts as often as he could. He was a lover of animals, always having his dog at his side. His loyal and faithful, Queenie, was with him until the very end and will be buried with Kyle as he would have wanted.

Kyle was a family man and enjoyed spending as much time with his family as he could. He rarely missed an opportunity to watch, celebrate and cheer on his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Survivors: his children, Kollin Serrien (Nicole) of Minneapolis, and Kelsey Byers (Mike) of Wichita; brother, Karl Serrien (Paula) of Bennington; three grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Celeta.

A family viewing will be held Sunday, July 14, and a public graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salina Animal Shelter and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Online condolences: www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.