Stephanie Deloris Johnson, 50, Wichita, died Monday, July 1, 2019.

A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church in Leavenworth. Arrangements in care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.