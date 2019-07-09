HAYS — Esther Marie (Molleker) Schmidt, 90, of Hays, died Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born Jan. 2, 1929, at Hyacinth to Jacob and Catherine (Brungardt) Molleker.

Survivors include one son, Keith Schmidt (Janice), of Hays; daughters, Josette Klaus (Jan V.), of Hays, and Christine Holtshouser (Ed), of Borden, Ind.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Daniel Molleker.

Preceded in death by husband, Alfred "Al" Schmidt; grandson, Jason Schmidt; four brothers; and four sisters.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 18th and Vine, Hays. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, with VFW Auxiliary service and rosary at 6:30 p.m., and vigil at 7, and from 9-9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, all at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary,1919 E. 22nd, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Memorials: to the church.

Condolences: www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.