PRAIRIE VIEW — Jean Nyland, 93, passed away June 7, 2019 at the Logan Manor Nursing Home in Logan. She was born Nov. 27, 1925, in Harlan County, Neb., the daughter of George and Gertrude (Russell) Vahle.

She is survived by: her sister, Marilyn Anderson of Kearney, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 10-11, at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Prairie View Reformed Church with Pastor Lew VanDerWege officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie View Cemetery.

Memorials to: the church, or Prairie View Community Center, in care of the funeral home.

