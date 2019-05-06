Monday

BENNINGTON — Memorial visitation for Robert W. Moss, 75, will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Parkwood Club House, 1901 Glendale Road, Salina.

Mr. Moss passed away April 13, 2019 at his home in rural Bennington.