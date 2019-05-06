Dorothy Mae (Blount) Fields, 79, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home in Wichita.

She was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Dodge City, to Everett and Bertha (Gilbert) Blount.

She grew up in Kinsley.

On Sept. 16, 1989, she married Don Fields. He survives. She was previously married to Larry Wilson of Kinsley.

Other survivors include a sister, Lois Conklin of Goldsby, Okla.; three sons, Mike Wilson and Randy Wilson, both of Kinsley, and Jeff Wilson of Holcomb; two daughters, Lisa Rhoten, of Montrose, Colo., and Janet Davis of Glendale, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Harold Blount, Ralph Blount, Everett (Edwin) Blount, Gerald Blount, and Donald Blount; and four sisters, Verna Royce, Margaret Engler, Alice Sims and Melva Blount.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. May 12 at Hillside Cemetery in Kinsley.